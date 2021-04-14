Two Lake Arthur residents arrested on illegal drug charges

LAKE ARTHUR, La (KLFY) — Lake Arthur Narcotics Team and Patrol Division arrested two individuals for possession of illegal drugs, according to a press release from the Lake Arthur Police Department.

Cynthia Killingsworth was charged with one count of proper equipment required and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Joshua Constant was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. They were both arrested on Tuesday April 13.

Officers with the division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after it left a residence known to be used for narcotics. After the driver, Killingsworth, gave consent to search the vehicle, officers found a bag of crystal meth. There was also a bag of crystal meth on the Killingsworth’s person.

A search warrant of Killingsworth’s home was obtained, and the search revealed multiple items used for illegal narcotics.

