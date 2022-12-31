LOUISIANA, (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevenson Jr., 50, of St. Francisville are dead after a two vehicle crash on US 61 near LA 964 in East Feliciana Parish around 1 a.m.
Police said Baker was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV north on US 61. At the same time, a 2000 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was making a left turn from LA 964 to US 61 headed southbound.
Baker hit the rear side of the 18-wheeler’s trailer and became trapped under the trailer, police said.
Both occupants in the Trailblazer were unrestrained and died from the crash. The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were both uninjured.