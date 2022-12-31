LOUISIANA, (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevenson Jr., 50, of St. Francisville are dead after a two vehicle crash on US 61 near LA 964 in East Feliciana Parish around 1 a.m.

Police said Baker was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV north on US 61. At the same time, a 2000 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was making a left turn from LA 964 to US 61 headed southbound.

Baker hit the rear side of the 18-wheeler’s trailer and became trapped under the trailer, police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both occupants in the Trailblazer were unrestrained and died from the crash. The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were both uninjured.