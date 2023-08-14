RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two children were killed in a crash in Richland Parish early Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash claimed the lives of 9-year-old Bryn Thompson and 7-year-old Harrison Thompson of Rayville.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 425 at Buckles Road shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. According to authorities, a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 43-year-old Kasey Thompson, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 425. At the same time, a 2001 Volvo tractor towing a grain trailer, driven by 70-year-old James Barnes, was also traveling south on U.S. Hwy 425 behind the Chevrolet.

As Thompson was preparing to turn left onto Buckles Road, the Volvo collided with the rear of the Chevrolet. After impact the Chevrolet became engulfed in flames, police said.

Bryn and Harrison Thompson were pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office. Kasey Thompson and her front-seat passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Barnes was not injured.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.