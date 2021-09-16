Two headed snake given to Audubon Zoo by Nicolas Cage dies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A beloved reptile at the Audubon Zoo has passed away.

Harvey was a two-headed snake that came to the zoo in August of 2008. Actor Nicholas Cage gave Harvey to the zoo when it was still a juvenile.

Did you know that Harvey was named after a comic book character? According to the Audubon Zoo, “Harvey was named after Batman villain Harvey Dent (also known as “Two-Face”).”

Harvey lived in the Reptile House until his passing around the age of 14.

The zoo provided these interesting facts about Harvey:

Both heads were fully-functional, although one was clearly more dominant than the other

The snake had two separate brains, both heads shared a single pair of every other organ