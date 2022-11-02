WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to WPSO, the first arrest was 24-year-old Tristan Thomas of Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was allegedly inside a business, then continued to the business’ parking lot east of Bogalusa, Louisiana behaving strangely.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Thomas had an outstanding warrant, as well as heroin found in his vehicle.

The second arrest occurred when a detective witnessed littering on Jefferson Street in Bogalusa. The detective pursued the vehicle and discovered the passenger of the vehicle was Destyn Freeman, 27, of Bogalusa was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Once taken to the jail, deputies found heroin and more methamphetamine on Freeman and discovered she had outstanding warrants.

“Two good drug arrests,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “If you are involved with illegal drugs, be aware that one of our officers may be observing you and will arrest you. We have zero tolerance for illegal drugs in our community and always have a place in the Washington Parish Jail reserved for you.”