POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A highway will be closed until further notice after a deadly crash, according to the sheriff’s office in Pointe Coupee Parish.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Morganza Highway near Deaton Lane will be closed after multiple fatalities and injuries. Drivers are suggested to take alternative routes.

No further details about the crash were released by the sheriff’s office.

Acadian Ambulance shared on its Facebook page that one of the company’s ambulances was involved in the crash, and there were two fatalities.

This is a developing story. Additional updates will be added to this article when more information becomes available.