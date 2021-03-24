Two dead after head-on collision in Iberville Parish

GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) – A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning claimed the lives of two people.

Plaquemine residents, Patrick Dwyer, 40 and Marvin Stampley, 77 were killed in a head-on collision around 7:30 a.m.

The deadly crash took place on LA Hwy 77 south of LA Hwy 386 while Dwyer was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and Stampley was in a 2015 Ford F-150.

The head-on collision happened when Dwyer was driving north and Stampley was advancing in the opposite direction on LA Hwy 77.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “Dwyer crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Ford head-on.”

Dwyer and Stampley were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from Dwyer and Stampley.