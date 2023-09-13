ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A house fire in Mt. Airy claimed the lives of a woman and two children on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, parish deputies responded to the scene around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Marigold Street.

They said the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were found.

The woman was found in a bathroom, the girl was found in a bedroom and the boy was found at the top of stairs.

According to reports, there were no smoke detectors in the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports additional victims aren’t expected to be found.

Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

Latest Posts