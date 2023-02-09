BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The teenagers were taken into custody around Gayosa Street on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 8. Both suspects were charged with first-degree robbery and booked into juvenile detention.

The investigation into this incident remains open.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.