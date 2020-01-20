Live Now
Two Baton Rouge organizations to package 80,000 meals to fight food insecurity

Louisiana

by: Kourtney Williams

Posted: / Updated:

While many have the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday off to relax, others will be taking this day to give back.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and more than 250 Blue Cross & Blue Shield employees are coming together to package 80,000 meals for MLK day of service.

The meals are for area residents that are facing food insecurities.

In the last three years, around 300,000 meals have been packaged and those with Blue Cross say this is a great way to make a difference in the area.

“This is a great day as a broader day of service to encourage people to get out and volunteer and to address food insecurity. It’s certainly one of the aspects that leads people to good health or lack thereof. This is a way we can help support making sure people have healthy options at home whenever they need it,” says Blue Cross Foundation President Michael Tipton.

The food will be packaged Monday from 2:30– 4 p.m. at the food bank then several time slots on Tuesday at the Blue Cross headquarters.

The food will be distributed throughout the Capital City over the next several weeks to a variety of soup kitchens and directly to families in need.

