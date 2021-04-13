Two Ascension Parish deputies awarded certificate of merit

GONZALES, La (KLFY) — Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre awarded two deputies with a certificate of merit after they rescued a woman from drowning by attempted suicide, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Austin Gautreau and Deputy Keith Morales both received the merit award during a staff meeting held by Sheriff Webre on April 13.

Both deputies responded to a call about a woman attempting suicide by drowning in a pond in Ascension Parish. When they arrived on scene, their co-worker Deputy Chance Crochet was already attempting rescue.

Gautreau rallied the personnel on scene and used a nearby firefighter’s belt as a makeshift hoist to pull the woman out of the water to safety. Morales was able to keep her calm until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Sheriff Webre awarded both deputies for their exceptional service and duty.