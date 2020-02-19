Two arrested in Union Parish on drug charges

UNION PARISH, La. — Two people have been arrested in Union Parish after a traffic stop resulted in drugs being found inside of the vehicle.
The incident happened Monday night on Louisiana Highway 15 south of Farmerville. A deputy with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker not signalling when turning.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the following inside of a sunglasses case:
- Three bags of suspected methamphetamine
- Two bags of suspected marijuana
- One bag with an Oxycodone pill
- One needle filled with suspected methamphetamine
- One digital scale
The driver, 40-year-old Justin Cook of West Monroe, and the passenger, 29-year-old Lindsey Bailey of Farmerville, denied any knowledge about the drugs.
Both were arrested and taken to the Union Parish Detention Center.
While being booked at the detention center, deputies found two bags of suspected methamphetamine inside of Bailey’s bra. She stated that Cook told her to put the drugs in her bra.
Bailey was booked on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Introducing Narcotics into a Penal Institution
Her bail has been set at $112,500.
Cook was booked on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- No Liability Insurance
- Expired Inspection Sticker
- No Turn Signals
His bond has been set at $85,500.
- Firefighter killed in California library fire identified; 2 teens arrested in starting fire
- Calhoun man arrested for possession of stolen firearm
- Suspect allegedly involved in deadly ATV hit-and-run identified, arrested
- Little girl randomly stabbed at Texas McDonald’s
- Gonzales man missing, last seen in January