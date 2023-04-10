Two people were arrested in Lake Charles last week on drive-by shooting charges.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested in Lake Charles last week on drive-by shooting charges.

According to Lake Charles Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Clover Dr. around 2:29 p.m. on April 6 in reference to a drive-by shooting. On arrival, they found a nearby home that was hit by gunfire. Detectives and Evidence Officers with LCPD were sent to investigate. They spoke with witnesses and obtained video surveillance from the surrounding area. Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a small black SUV.

LCPD SWAT Officers found the suspect vehicle later in the evening on Thursday with two occupants and conducted a traffic stop. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Katelyn Renee Prescott, 19 of Lake Charles was arrested and charged with one count of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in commission of a crime. The second suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile. He is charged with one count of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of possession of a firearm by juvenile. The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. He remains in custody at the issuance of this release.

Prescott was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Her bond is set at $175,000.