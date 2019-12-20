Two arrested in fatal shooting of Louisiana man

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Homer man earlier this week.

According to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel the victim identified as Ashton “Cutter” Nelson was shot just before midnight Monday at the intersection of Memphis and Adams Streets.

Nelson’s body was discovered early Tuesday morning inside his vehicle on Norton St.

McDaniel said Nelson was shot multiple times before suspects attempted to set him and his vehicle on fire.

On Tuesday police arrested 19-year-old JeTerryious Burns on one count of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

On Thursday investigators arrested 19-year-old Chauncell Vederrion Jenkins, of Homer, on one count of second-degree murder. There is no information at this time on his bond.

Nelson and Jenkins have been booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center.

Police believe drugs may have played a role in the shooting.

McDaniel said, “Peace and order in the community have been restored. The safety of the citizens is of the utmost importance.”