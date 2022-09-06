TERREBONE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) made an arrest of two individuals for alleged illegal drug and shrimping violations on September 1.

Hunter Daisy, 29, and Josie Valinsky, 37, both of Theriot, were arrested by LDWF for possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities stated Daisy was also arrested for:

use of an oversized skimmer net

taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license

selling commercial fish to consumers without a fresh products license

violation of license revocation, possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Agents made contact with Daisy and Valinsky as they were selling shrimp to a recreational fishing boat. It was discovered after investigating that Daisy did not have a commercial fishing license on him and it was under license revocation, stated authorities.

Both suspects were booked into Terrebonne Parish Jail.

Violation of license revocation carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Using oversized skimmer nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license and selling commercial fish to consumers without a fresh products license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Possession of methamphetamine brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail. Possession of drug paraphernalia carries up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. Possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail, according to the report.

