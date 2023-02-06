CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two people have been arrested after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) found Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, dead inside a residence.

After CPSO found Damarcus Ardoin, 25, dead inside a residence off Westwood Road in Westlake, police issued arrest warrants for Justin Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, and Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles.

Ned is charged with principal to second-degree murder, his bond is set at $650,000.

Lachney is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, her bond is set at $65,000.

CPSO also issued an arrest warrant for Kevin E. Williams, Jr., 23, of Eunice, for second-degree murder; his bond is also set at $650,000.

On Feb. 6, around 11:30 a.m., detectives located Lachney and Williams at a residence on Kirkman Street in Lake Charles.

They were both arrested and are currently being booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Detectives are still trying to find Ned.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.

Anyone who is found to be assisting or harboring Ned will be charged accordingly, according to police.