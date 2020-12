METAIRIE, LA – On Wednesday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fist fight at Lakeside Shopping Center.

Initial reports show the incident occurred inside the Dillard’s department store, after an altercation.

A stir on social media originally reported that dozens of shoppers were seen running out of the mall because shots were fired. JPSO quickly advised this was not the case.

Both parties involved in the fist fight were taken into custody by JPSO officers.