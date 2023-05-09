LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Two people have been arrested following a weekend shooting in Lake Charles.

Harry L. Pendleton, III, 18, of Lake Charles, and Chelsey B. Ned, 19, of DeQuincy have been arrested on multiple charges following an incident on Saturday.

Authorities said Pendleton shot a firearm into a crowd of people, hitting a vehicle, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He fled the scene in car driven by Ned, who drove the vehicle through barricades and a crowd of people, fleeing from police.

Police said Pendleton jumped out the vehicle, resulting in his firearm falling off his person.

He was apprehended quickly after fleeing on foot.

Police said Ned continued driving a short distance before parking the vehicle, and was ultimately taken into custody. Both were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Pendleton was charged with with reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, aggravated assault with a firearm and terrorizing.

His bond was set at $1,006,000.

Ned was charged with accessory after the fact to reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration, flight from an officer, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault with a firearm and terrorizing.

Her bond was set at $253,500.