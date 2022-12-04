KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Two adults and a child were rescued from a sinking vehicle in Kenner.

It happened on Black Friday at 1:00 a.m. around I-10 near the Williams Boulevard exit. The crash left the vehicle sinking in what’s being called a “sludge pit” in a construction zone.

Kenner Police Department officials say within two minutes they responded to the crash. Officers went into the sludge and pulled the occupants from the car. The car, at that point, was beginning to fill with water and continuing to sink.

The two adults and child were taken to the University Medical Center and stablized.