NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) A woman who attends Tulane University in New Orleans was allegedly raped by a man she met through an online dating app.

It happened Thursday, January 27, WWL TV reported.

The victim, whose name was not released, was assaulted in her on-campus residence at Tulane.

A suspect has only been identified as being in his late teens or early 20’s.

New Orleans Police, so far, has not said whether the suspect has been arrested or is still at large.

Tulane police said they were notified about the reported rape Saturday, Feb 5 nine days after it allegedly occurred.