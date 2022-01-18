TSA saw ‘record levels’ of guns at checkpoints in Louisiana airports during 2021

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) saw “record levels” of guns brought into Louisiana airports in 2021.

According to TSA, officers intercepted 119 guns at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) last year.

“This dangerous violation of federal regulations could mean a trip to jail instead of a vacation,” said TSA Spokesperson Sari Koshetz. “And an accidental discharge in the checkpoint could have tragic results.

Statewide, 162 passengers brought guns to checkpoints in 2021 compared to previous years with 85 in 2020 and 91 in 2019. Within regions of the state, TSA reports 17 guns intercepted at Shreveport Regional, seven at Lafayette Regional, six at Baton Rouge Metropolitan, five at Alexandria International, four at Lake Charles Regional and four at Monroe Regional Airport.

TSA warns of the penalties passengers bringing guns can face including a civil penalty of as much as $13,910 and TSA PreCheck® program privileges revoked.

Checkpoint Tips from TSA

Tip 1: No guns in carry-ons. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And it is your responsibility to know what the gun laws are on both sides of your trip.

Tip 2: Wear a face mask. You must. The federal face mask mandate for travelers remains in place for any location inside an airport or on a plane. Those who refuse to wear a mask face steep fines from the TSA.

Tip 3: Leave all prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of a bag search at the checkpoint, search your own bag before leaving home. Unsure if it’s allowed: use the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.

Tip 4: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.

Tip 5: Help is available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA in English or Spanish or via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Tip 6: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck®. Travel with Ease by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.