TSA: 70 guns, grenade, chainsaw, gasoline among items confiscated at MSY

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – So if you are planning to fly out of New Orleans, you may want to keep that grenade at home.

Yes, you heard that correctly, a grenade is one of the many items that TSA officers have stopped inside Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Included in what TSA has gathered this year at MSY are 70 guns, ammunition, knives and more.

.⁦@TSA⁩ officers ⁦@flyneworleans⁩ have stopped 70 guns – most of them loaded – at the checkpoint so far in 2021. pic.twitter.com/eoZoECu7Cp — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) August 1, 2021

As you can see from the featured image, gasoline, martial arts tools and a chainsaw were among the other items confiscated by TSA in New Orleans.

According to the Transportation Security Agency, with 5 months to go in the year, more passengers have tried to go through security with guns this year than in 2019 or 2020.

More guns ⁦@TSA⁩ officers intercepted ⁦@flyneworleans⁩ in 2021. 5 months to go, yet more passengers with guns than in 2019 or 2020.Guns must be declared, put in a locked, hard-sided case in checked baggage. Know the law at the destination as well pic.twitter.com/ekiSd0NVrv — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) August 1, 2021

If you have any questions about how to pack firearms and ammunition for travel, visit TSA Factsheet.