Trumps endorses Kennedy re-election; attacks Cassidy

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy is getting the backing of former President Donald Trump in his re-election bid.

Kennedy announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election in 2022.

In his endorsement, Trump called Kennedy the “real-deal”

“John Kennedy is the real deal—a brilliant and highly educated man who will never let you down. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement” said Trump.

In that same endorsement, Trump attacked Louisiana’s other U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

“Unlike Louisiana’s other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get re-elected, and then went ‘stupid,’” said Trump.

Cassidy joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.