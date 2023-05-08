BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry in his run for governor.

“I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for Governor. He has been a fantastic Attorney General. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” said President Donald Trump in a news release.

VIDEO: Trump endorsing Jeff Landry for Governor of Louisiana

Landry has received other endorsements from top Louisiana Republicans such as Congressman Mike Johnson, Congressman Clay Higgins, former Congressman Ralph Abraham, businessman Eddie Rispone and more.

Louisiana will vote for its next governor on Nov. 18.