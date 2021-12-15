Truck crashes into Louisiana home, hitting woman’s bed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman says a truck crashed through her Lake Charles home over the weekend and hit the bed where she was sleeping.

Tammy Pickhard said she woke to find the vehicle in her bedroom after the crash Saturday night.

“I was shaking — I guess in shock. … I did not realize that the vehicle had hit me,” Tammy told KPLC-TV. “I was in the bed, and it cracked the headboard and shoved the bed out of the way.”

According to the Pickhards, this is the second time in less than a week that a car has driven off the winding road and onto their property.

In the first incident, a driver crashed into their yard and then unsuccessfully attempted to drive through their gate to get away.

Kevin Pickhard, Tammy’s husband, told KPLC-TV he’s tried multiple things to protect his property from the repeated crashes.

“I went as far as to put guardrails up because they went clean through my garage one year, and I’ve been asking people to help me,” he said.

Tammy Pickhard said she’s now scared to go to sleep in her home at night.

“Who wants to stay in a house where you’re thinking, ‘If I go to bed, is this going to be it?’” she said.

Pickhard said he has appealed to local officials to increase signage on the road or installing a roundabout. According to KPLC-TV, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury said they were aware of the situation and would review the details of the crashes