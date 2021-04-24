Troy Carter elected to U.S. House of Representatives from Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Troy Carter has won the open 2nd Congressional District seat former Rep. Cedric Richmond left empty when he accepted a role as an advisor to President Joe Biden, by defeating fellow State Senator Karen Carter Peterson Saturday.

“I want to be clear – I welcome everyone to our tent because the election is over and I represent everyone,” said Carter. “Now I want to go to Washington to be your voice.”

Carter thanked plenty of members of “his team,” but saved the biggest praise for his predecessor in the position, Cedric Richmond, who endorsed Carter, likely the biggest and most important endorsement, as Richmond was very popular in the 2nd District.

With more than 90 percent of the vote in, Troy Carter had 55 percent of the vote to Carter Peterson’s 45 percent.

“Troy Carter was always the favorite,” said WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos.

“I didn’t think he was going to run away with it, the way he appears to be doing… the pattern is pretty much there. Carter is winning in every parish except East Baton Rouge, where he kept it close and another parish where it’s nearly tied.”

DuBos said that Carter lodged a nice lead early in the night by winning early voting handily. He was also running an extremely strong race in Jefferson Parish – outdistancing Carter Peterson nearly 2-1.

This was Carter’s second attempt to claim the office. He came in fifth in 2006.

Carter Peterson said she called Troy Carter to congratulate him, but said she was not done working for the people of the district.



“I told him that he could look forward to having me as a partner because the work continues… I’m going to continue to work for that progressive agenda because it’s important. I’m not gonna be called Congresswoman, but that’s okay.”

The former New Orleans City Councilman was elected to the state Legislature in 2015. His district includes Algiers and parts of the west bank of Jefferson Parish.

He said his goals in Congress will include getting COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities; rebuilding highways, bridges and sewer systems; and cutting up to $50,000 in federal loan debt for students.