Troubles mount for Shreveport man charged with murder

Louisiana

by: Nancy Cook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man accused in the December shooting death of an 18-year-old has now been charged in the shooting of a second man on the same day.  

Ladarrius Walker, 20, of the 800 block of Navajo Trail, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tramell Lewis, and is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on $350,000 bond in that matter.

Lewis was wounded by gunshots in the 9000 block of Kingston Road just before midnight on Dec. 5, 2019. He was transported to Ochhsner LSU Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

Five hours earlier, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Bethany Street, where they found 18-year-old Kadarius Jenkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jenkins was transported to Oshsner LSU health, but survived.

Violent Crimes detectives launched an investigation and were able to use evidence collected from the scene to link Walker to the Jenkins’ shooting.

Investigators procured a warrant for his arrest charging him with one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon. Bond was set at $150,000.00. Walker, who has been in custody for a month, was formally charged at CCC.

