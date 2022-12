BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Detectives with Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal Trooper-involved shooting.

According to Public Information Officer Christian Reed, the shooting happened on I-10 Eastbound near the Washington St. exit. One person was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. No police officers or troopers were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.