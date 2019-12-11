Trial begins for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe

EAST FELICIANA, La. (CNN) – More than two years after the murder of three men and a trial is finally underway.

The long process of jury selection began in East Feliciana for the trial of Ryan Sharpe.

Sharpe, who was unrecognizable sitting in court, is accused of shooting and killing three men and almost killing another, including former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden. His son, Buzz, sat in on court.

“Just excited to finally be at this stage, it’s been for all the families two plus years, almost three years. It’s good to be here and it’s going to be a long couple of days and I’m sure emotional couple of days for all families here but just looking for a positive outcome,” said Buzz.

Though Breeden’s case will not be tried until next year in baton rouge, his son plans on being there every day for both East Feliciana cases.

This particular trial is for the murder of Brad Defrancesi, who was killed on boy scout property in December 2017.

Sharpe is entering a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sharpe’s defense lawyer spent a long time grilling the potential jury members on their view on the insanity plea–many of them saying they believe defendants fake it to get out of jail time.

Sharpe originally admitted to investigators that the government had commissioned him to kill these men, but three separate doctors have found him competent enough to stand trial.