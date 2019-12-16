1  of  2
Breaking News
Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trees downed in Bossier Parish storms, no major damage reported

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe storms took down a number of trees in the Bellevue area of Bossier Parish Monday morning, but no serious property damage has been reported.

Along with large trees downed along the 13100 block of Highway 157, there were also reports of trees down near Parker Road and other areas that the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the storm appears to have tracked along a northeasterly path.

Property owners who suffered damage or anyone who spots any trees blocking roadways or over power lines are encouraged to contact the BPSO at (318) 965-2203.

The same storm is believed to have produced a possible tornado further to the northeast in Webster Parish. Several homes along Mims and Angi roads east of Hwy 159 were damaged Monday morning, including a mobile home that was destroyed.

The National Weather Service of Shreveport is sending a crew to survey for storm damage .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories