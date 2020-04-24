UPDATE: Spring Street bridge into Shreveport remains closed after train derailment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD says they won’t be able to assess the damage to the Spring Street overpass into Shreveport, until after KCS and Union Pacific has removed the derailed train cars.

DOTD is telling drivers that the overpass remains closed and it could be several more hours before it re-opens.

DOTD says it’s a Union Pacific train that derailed and its unclear how damaged the overpass sustained.

KCS and Union Pacific have crews on scene working to remove the stuck train car and coordinating clean-up efforts. Both are also working to pick up the remaining train cars that derailed.

DOTD will issue a notification when the exit and roadway have been reopened.

No injuries have been reported and no initial reports of HAZMAT concerns.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.