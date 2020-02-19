Breaking News
Traffic stop results in over half a million dollar drug bust

Louisiana

by: KTVE

Rapides Parish (02/19/20)— On February 15, 2020, Louisiana State Police and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban on U.S. Highway 165 near Woodworth.

The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal narcotics and the arrest of the driver, 37-year-old Archie Louis Carter, Jr., and his passengers, 31-year-old Isiah Jones, and 33-year-old Anthony Manuel.

The following illicit drugs were discovered and seized:

  • heroin/fentanyl (over 3,000 grams)
  • cocaine (over 200 grams)
  • methamphetamine (over 1,000 grams)
  • ecstasy (over 12,000 dosage units).

The combined dollar amount of drugs seized has a street value of over $600,000.

“Drug traffickers do not limit themselves to just one jurisdiction. My department will continue to work closely with all federal, state, and local agencies to tackle the scourge of drug trafficking which is devastating to our communities,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Elect Mark Wood. “I promised the citizens of Rapides Parish that we would fight the war on drugs on every level, by partnering with fellow agencies I believe that we can deal detrimental blows to the illegal drug trade and its effects on our communities.”

Agencies involved in and responsible for these arrests are Louisiana State Police, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force.

Carter Jr., Jones, and Manuel were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count each of:

  • Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (PWITD CDS) Schedule I (heroin)
  • PWITD CDS Schedule II (fentanyl)
  • PWITD CDS Schedule II (methamphetamine)
  • PWITD CDS Schedule II (cocaine)
  • PWITD CDS Schedule I (ecstasy).

Additionally, Carter Jr. was arrested for a warrant through the United States District Court in the Western District of LA for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This incident remains ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

