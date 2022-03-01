MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is in jail after a traffic stop ended with drugs and weapons charges, according to Monroe Police.

Willie Dvontel Lewis, 28, of Monroe, faces charges of speeding, driving without a license, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics.

On Monday, Monroe Police say they pulled Lewis over in the 3600 block of Louberta St for speeding in his white Honda Accord. Officers allegedly smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. According to officers, Lewis advised them that there was a firearm inside of the vehicle and marijuana under the driver’s seat.

As officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a tan Glock 19 under the front passenger seat, one 30-round magazine, two 17-round magazines, and a pink Nike bag containing approximately 303 grams of marijuana. Officers also found approximately $2,820 in a rubber band and a digital scale in the center console. Officers also found $318 in his left front pocket.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.