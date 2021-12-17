Traffic alert: Bonnet Carre Spillway to be closed Sunday afternoon

LAPLACE, La. (KLFY) — The Bonnet Carre Spillway is tentatively scheduled to be closed in both directions on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from noon until 5:00 p.m. to allow Entergy to reinstall overhead transmission lines following Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash.

Louisiana State Police as well as DOTD will have personnel along the closure points.

Detour:

I-10 East traffic should detour to US 61 South near Gramercy to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East.

I-10 West traffic should detour to I-310 South to US 61 North to US 51 North to reenter I-10 West.

