Traffic alert: Bonnet Carre Spillway to be closed Sunday afternoon

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAPLACE, La. (KLFY) — The Bonnet Carre Spillway is tentatively scheduled to be closed in both directions on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from noon until 5:00 p.m. to allow Entergy to reinstall overhead transmission lines following Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash.

Louisiana State Police as well as DOTD will have personnel along the closure points.

Detour:

I-10 East traffic should detour to US 61 South near Gramercy to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East.

I-10 West traffic should detour to I-310 South to US 61 North to US 51 North to reenter I-10 West.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511 ).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar