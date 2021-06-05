TPSO looking for ‘wanted person’ nicknamed “BeBe”

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A ‘wanted person’ is on the run and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 30-year-old Christie “BeBe” McKnight.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, “McKnight is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for Obstruction of Justice related to an ongoing investigation surrounding the mysterious disappearance and continued absence of Jonathan Tucker, a Hammond man who has been missing since September of 2020.”

Investigators believe that Mcknight is on her way to Texas or already in the vicinity of Houston.

If you have any information about the location of Christie “BeBe” McKnight, please call Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032.