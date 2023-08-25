MERRYVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Officials called for a mandatory evacuation of the Town of Merryville Thursday afternoon with the wildfires in Beauregard Parish getting nearer.

Buses were provided to take resdients to safety in DeRidder, but according to a Facebook post by Merryville Police, the fire has not reached the city limits as of this morning.

“Fire has not made it to any structures within Merryville city limits as of yet,” said the post, dated 5:11 a.m. Friday. “Winds changed direction so that helped some. Just pray fire can come in and safely contain it without any homes or structures being harmed. I know this has been trying time for all the town people, know that we are Merryville Strong we as a town will make it through this as a family.”

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said firefighting efforts continue in the area east of Hwy. 27 where the mandatory evacuation took place.

“Spot fires continue to pop up in the area,” said a post on the BPSO Facebook page. “State Forestry services have units in the air and ground that are closely monitoring fire activity that has picked up closer to the Neale Oilfield/Merryville side of the area and the fire has jumped Highway 110 but not in an area where an structure would be threatened.”

Highways 27 and 110 have been closed due to fire and issues with traffic negotiating personnel and equipment, authorities said.

“There has been a slight decrease in the 85% containment from this morning due to winds and rekindling,” BPSO said. “We ask you to please continue observing the burn ban and being diligent with conserving water in the area. We will update should it become necessary for Merryville and surrounding communities to be aware of increasing danger from fire.”