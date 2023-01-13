MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Paragon Casino Resort has announced its opening of central Louisiana’s first Topgolf Swing Suite in early 2023.

Construction for the Topgolf Swing Suite, which is located in the Draft Room, kicked off on Jan. 4 and is expected to be complete by March 2023.

According to a news release from Paragon Casino, the suite will feature two simulator bays and a variety of virtual games including:

Topgolf target game

Zombie Dodgeball

Hockey Shots

Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic

“The Draft Room already offers guests a premium betting, dining and entertainment experience for locals and visitors alike. With the addition of the Topgolf Swing Suites, the Draft Room will enter a brand-new world of interactive activities for Paragon Casino Resort guests,” said Paragon Casino Resort General Manager Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. “Despite setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic and catastrophic weather events, Paragon Casino Resort remains central Louisiana’s premier entertainment destination, and this addition only solidifies that title.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The news release also said that up to eight people can play, eat and drink in each bay. The space will also be available to rent for business and social gatherings.

“We are proud to team with Paragon Casino Resort to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in central Louisiana,” said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”

Paragon Casino is located at 711 Paragon Pl. in Marksville.

For more information, visit the Paragon Casino Resort website.