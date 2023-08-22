SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Is your dog one of the top five dog breeds in Louisiana?

Camp Bow Wow, a chain of doggie daycare facilities that stretch across the nation, feels so passionately about National Dog Day that they’ve researched to find out the most common dog-breed in the state.

The Labrador Retriever is at the top of the list, with the history of the breed going back to Newfoundland (now in Canada) and dogs that were trained to hunt with owners who use guns.

Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



The second most popular Louisiana breed is the Goldendoodle, a popular mix of the golden retriever and the poodle which (ideally) combines the poodle’s non-shedding coat with the sweet personality of the Golden Retriever.

Up next in popularity in the Bayou State is the Pitbull Terrier.

And though this dog often gets a bad rap, it was bred in Scotland in the 1800s to help owners with hunting, particularly the restraining of livestock. The American Pit Bull Terrier gained recognition from the United Kennel Club in 1898. Helen Keller had a Pit Bull named Stubby.

Fourth in the lineup is the Australian Shepherd, which was bred by Pyrenean Shepherds. Evidence suggests the breed, which has blue eyes, was originally bred by the Basques. The Basques were Spaniards who had become culturally distinct.

(File: Getty Images)

The final dog on our top ten list is the German Shepherd. These dogs were bred in German in the late-1800s for herding sheep, but now the breed is popular amongst law enforcement, disability assistance, police work, warfare, and search-and-rescue.

This is the second year in a row that the Golden Retriever was the favorite breed of Louisianians.

So there you geaux—the top five dog breeds in Louisiana. Which do you have?