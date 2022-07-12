NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A toddler has died as a result of a dog bite, according to the New Orleans Police Department. On Monday evening, the NOPD began investigating what they are calling an “unclassified death” near Gentilly Woods.

The NOPD says they responded to the 5500 block of Seminary Place, after receiving a call of a 13-month-old boy who was bit by a dog. The child was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Coroner’s Office identified the child killed as Apollo Duplantis. The attack occurred at the child’s home.

A few hours after the attack, a member of the LASPCA responded to the same location to contain the dog. NOPD officers were in the area when they heard the worker screaming for help. Officers say they entered the yard and witnessed the dog attacking the worker.

In response to the attack, an officer fired at the dog once, killing it. The deputy who shot the dog is currently on administrative reassignment while the incident is investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.