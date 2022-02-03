BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of Ronald Greene, the Black man that died in Louisiana State Police custody in 2019, will hold a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon.

The family is expected to react to the news conference Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held earlier this week regarding the Greene case and a recent Associated Press report.

Edwards vehemently denied that he or any member of his administration delayed or interfered with the investigation into Greene’s death. Edwards also acknowledged race played a part in Greene’s death.

“I can’t imagine if Mr. Greene had been white he would have been treated that way. We have to acknowledge racism when we see it. We have to call it what it is” said Edwards.

Edwards also rejected the idea that in reaction to the Greene race was due to his re-election campaign in 2019 and the turnout of Black voters that led to his re-election.

NBC Local 33/Fox 44 spoke with Danielle Hardin, Greene’s sister following the Edwards’ news conference. She said her family needs accountability from law enforcement and Edwards.

“That press conference was about him. About him trying to clear up his reputation as a governor,” she said. “You have murderers patrolling the streets of Louisiana. To the communities in Louisiana, I hope that we can inspire more families to come out and speak out of the unlawful killings, beats in the state of Louisiana.”

The Greene family virtual news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.