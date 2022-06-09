BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is opening a pattern or practice civil investigation into the Louisiana State Police (LSP), marking the fifth pattern investigation under the Biden Administration. This investigation is to determine if LSP engages in a pattern or practice of violation of the constitution or federal law.

The civil investigation will focus on whether LSP has a pattern or practice of using excessive force and whether the LSP engages racially discriminatory practices against African Americans and other people of color.

The DOJ received information about the repeated use of excessive force against people who are suspected of minor traffic offenses, who are already handcuffed, or are not resisting, in most cases injuries related to these stops were severe, including the death of Ronald Greene. They also received reports that LSP targets black residents in their traffic stops and use of force. There have been reports indicating the use of racial slurs and racial derogatory terms by LSP troopers.

Other reports proves the use of unwarranted force during pursuits involving tasers and “blows to the head”.

Louisiana has the second highest percentage of black residents in the country.

The goal of this investigation is to ensure that LSP policing policies are constitutional and lawful, finding ways the community can regain trust in their local law enforcement.

DOJ says Governor Edwards and Colonel Lamar Davis has committed their cooperation to this investigation.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. for the Middle District of Louisiana, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana, and U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans for the Eastern District of Louisiana.