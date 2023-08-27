DERIDDER, La. (KLFY) — Fires continue to blaze in Beauregard Parish as authorities from across Louisiana and surrounding states are using all resources and personnel available to put them out.

The Tiger Island Fire was first reported on Tuesday Aug. 22, and is currently estimated at 33,000 acres. The fire is located east of Merryville, south of Hwy 190, SW of DeRidder and North of Singer.

The Southern Area Red Type One Incident Management Team has assumed command of the fire under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Additional personnel and equipment are continuing to arrive and will be assigned to areas of the fire with the greatest threat for growth potential.

Special emphasis of operations today will be on the northwest and northeast portions of the fire, and near the communities Merryville and Junction.

Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said,

“We’re so grateful to have the support of our neighboring states, our local partners, and the federal government. We have deployed every single piece of equipment and every single qualified person to fight these fires.”

Evacuations in the surrounding areas were issued Saturday and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said the evacuations will remain in place.

“As of this update every evacuation order, both voluntary and mandatory, remain in place with an extra emphasis on the areas along Seth Cole Rd. down to Graybow Road,” said Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There are two shelters available at the First Methodist Church and First Baptist Church in DeRidder. Updates on evacuations can be found on the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beauregardsheriff.

There will be daily updates produced each morning and will be available on Inciweb and through the incident Facebook page. To be added to the distribution list to receive the daily updates via email, please send an email request to 2023.TigerIsland@firenet.gov.