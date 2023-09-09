MERRYVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Crews are making progress battling the Tiger Island fire as it is becoming more contained by the day.

The Tiger Island fire which crews have been battling since Aug. 22 is currently 71% under control, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The department reported that high wind gusts yesterday promoted active fire behavior and interior burns.

Crews continue to battle other nearby fires which are also coming more under control. LDAF said the Hwy 114 fire is 63% contained, Lions Camp Road fire is 83% contained, and the Elizabeth fire is 72% contained.

A temporary flight restriction is still in place over the Tiger Island, Hwy 113 and Elizabeth fire areas to protect aerial operations.

The state burn ban still remains in effect, prohibiting all private burnings with no limitations. Although, Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place.