NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)- Tickets for Disney’s The Lion King at Saenger Theatre are available for purchase on Friday, August 5.

Starting at 10 am, tickets will be available on August 5 online here and through Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112) which opens at 12 pm.

The first performance of The Lion King will take place on October 27.

The Lion King will play on the following schedule: