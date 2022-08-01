ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets for the longest-running prison rodeo in the country, the Angola Prison Rodeo, are now on sale.

Having begun in 1965, The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running prison rodeo in the country and offers a variety of events, food, entertainment, and hobby crafts.

The rodeo which features a joint endeavor between prison employees, offenders, and residents who live in Angola’s residential area, is set to take place every Sunday during the month of October.

Events at the rodeo will include traditional bull riding, barrel racing, prisoner pinball, and much more. For information on all rodeo events, visit the Angola Prison Rodeo website.

As tickets are now available, you can purchase them by clicking here.

Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and the rodeo will start at 1:00 p.m.