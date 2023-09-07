LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Two Texas residents are dead following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 384/ Big Lake Road and W. Tank Farm Road in Calcasieu Parish Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Jose Samaniego and 28-year-old Cesar Samaniego, both of Port Arthur, Texas.

Authorities said a 2015 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by 47-year-old Albert Joseph Espree of Beaumont, Texas, was traveling east on W. Tank Farm Road and coming to the intersection of LA 384. Simultaneously, the driver of a 2021 Honda Civic was traveling south of LA 384 and approaching the intersection of W. Tank Farm Road.

Espree did not yield at the stop sign and traveled into the path of the Honda, causing both vehicles to go off the road. Jose Samaniego, who was the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police. Cesar Samaniego, the rear seat passenger, succumbed to his serious injuries after being transported to the hospital.

State Police said the driver of the Honda and the driver of the 18-wheeler sustained moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers.

This is an ongoing investigation.