LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Sulphur man is dead as the result of a 3-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Garrett Wayne Smith of Sulphur.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded shortly after 3 p.m. Monday to a crash on I-10 just west of La. Hwy. 397 in Calcasieu Parish. Police said a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Smith, was traveling east on I-10 before veering off the right side of the road. After leaving the road, the Chevrolet struck the rear of a flatbed trailer on a 2019 Volvo 18-wheeler parked on the shoulder. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet traveled back into the road and was hit by a 2022 Volvo 18-wheeler going east.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt usage on the part of Smith is unknown due to the extent of damage to the Chevrolet. The other two drivers were not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths in 2023.

