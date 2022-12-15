TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WGNO) — Three people are safe after Coast Guard officials say their helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast Thursday morning.

According to the USCG Heartland office, emergency air crews were responding to the crash in the Gulf around 10 a.m., approximately 30 miles offshore from Terrebonne Bay, La. Details on how the crash happened were not immediately available.

We’re told the three people riding in the aircraft were accounted for and aboard a liferaft to bring them to safety.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.