Three Shreveport men wanted in connection to sex crimes

Louisiana
From left: Demettrius Clark, Chad Dorsey and Melvin Glasper Jr. (Source: SPD)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – Shreveport police need your help in finding three men, sought for their alleged role in a sexual assault of two adult victims.

Following a series of investigations, by Shreveport Police Sex Crime detectives, officers are seeking:

  • Chad Dorsey, 34
  • Demettrius Clark, 43
  • Melvin Glasper Jr., 30

On February 6, 2020, Shreveport Police were contacted by a relative, accusing the men of their alleged roles in the assault.

Police have warrants for these men, each charged with a count of first-degree rape. Bond is set at $250,000 each.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

