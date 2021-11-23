Three Nicholls students killed in drunk driving accident

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — This weekend, Naomi Davis received a call that changed her life forever.



“You’re not supposed to tell a friend that she’s about to live the rest of her life without the person she never imagined living life without,” Davis told WGNO’s Anna McAllister.



Early Saturday morning three of Davis’ closest friends, 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Coss, and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling were driving on LA 20 in Chackbay.

Police say as the three were heading home, 39-year-old Joey Clement crossed the center line, hitting the girls head-on.

All three were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Clement had been drinking before the crash.

“It was such a selfish thing and now they’re having to sit here and we’re having to plan arrangements for people who were so selfless,” said Davis.

Clement was arrested on the scene charged with his fourth DWI.

Now, all Davis has left is the memories of Lily, Hali, and Michaila.



“I don’t think that there’s a single word that could ever actually describe lily. she was beautiful she was so smart. She never met a stranger,” said Davis. “Hali was one of the most hilarious people I’ve ever met. She never did not make me laugh, but she was so real. Michaila was a little bit more like the kind of calm side. She was super duper sweet. She was so quick to do anything for anyone.”



Instead of enjoying the holidays together this year, the families of these young women will have an empty chair at the Thanksgiving table.

Davis says it all could have been avoided and wants people to think twice before driving drunk.



“Just remember that you’re putting your life at stake,” concluded Davis. “But not nearly as bad as your putting everybody else on that road’s life at stake.”



